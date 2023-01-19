Richmond County man has been missing since March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a missing man who has been missing since March.

According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is to be described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according to authorities.

Broughton was dropped off in the 1300 block of Greene Street, and is possibly homeless, according to authorities.

If you have any information on Broughton, please contact investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

