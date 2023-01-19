Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County man has been missing since March

Richmond County deputies announce they are searching for a man who has been missing since...
Richmond County deputies announce they are searching for a man who has been missing since March, after being released from prison.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a missing man who has been missing since March.

According to authorities, Gary Broughton, 58, is to be described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Broughton was released from prison in March and has not been seen since, according to authorities.

MORE | Bullets strike Keysville mayor’s home in drive-by shooting

Broughton was dropped off in the 1300 block of Greene Street, and is possibly homeless, according to authorities.

If you have any information on Broughton, please contact investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Will Aiken County’s longtime sheriff skip a bid for re-election?

Latest News

University of Georgia
Ga. higher education leaders fear falling enrollment could sap budgets
The Columbia County school district announces several pay incentive items for employees and...
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Like Fort Gordon brawl, S.C. youth cadets’ riot alarms parents
Erika Stevens is Justin’s mom, and she says she has been by Justin’s side since the beginning...
Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy