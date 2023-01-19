Submit Photos/Videos
North Augustan sentenced to federal prison for drug offenses

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A South Carolina man with a substantial history of drug-trafficking convictions has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison.

Maurice Antwain Diggs, 43, of North Augusta, was sentenced to 151 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to federal prosecutors.

MORE | Augustan admits fraud scheme that netted $4M in COVID aid

As described in court documents and proceedings, Richmond County deputies searched an Augusta apartment occupied by Diggs in October 2019 and found large amounts of drugs and drug-use paraphernalia, along with several thousand dollars in cash and multiple firearms.

Diggs was awaiting trial on state charges from that search when a subsequent search in October 2020 of his Augusta motel room found more drugs, guns and cash.

Diggs later was indicted on federal charges related to both searches, and he subsequently entered a guilty plea on two of the felony charges.

MORE | Where Augusta airport ranks in gun seizures

“We hope these prosecutions will be a deterrent to any subjects who are in Richmond County or travel to our county for the purpose of distributing illegal drugs. If you are discovered, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree said.

The case was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer A. Stanley and Tara M. Lyons.

