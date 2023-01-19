Submit Photos/Videos
Murdaugh: Defense petitions court to block ‘blood spatter expert’ testimony 

The defense is asking for the court to deny the state from using any testimony from Tom Bevel, a blood spatter expert, in Murdaugh’s murder trial
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Just days before disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to face trial for charges in the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is calling for a state expert’s testimony to be excluded from the trial.

In a January 18 filing, Murdaugh’s defense is asking for the court to deny prosecutors from using any testimony from Tom Bevel, a blood spatter expert, in Murdaugh’s murder trial set to begin Monday. Murdaugh’s defense has previously raised questions about the use of Bevel’s expertise on the shirt that Murdaugh was wearing the night of Paul and Maggie’s murders, a white T-shirt which reportedly had blood on it, according to previous filings.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The defense is now pointing to another expert, whose affidavit and preliminary report were completed Jan. 9, 2023, and released in the new documents, as their justification for excluding Bevel’s opinion. The new report does not agree with what the state expert says about how blood transferred to the shirt.

According to the filing, Orangeburg County Deputy Chief Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, a former South Carolina Law Enforcement Division special agent, says the stains on the shirt are too hard to identify as high-velocity spatter, the blood stains you’d likely find on a shooter’s clothing, according to the documents.

Prosecutors requested Kinsey review case evidence and detail how he thinks the murders took place. When it comes to the evidence, “Deputy Kinsey is unwilling to say the T-shirt has any blood spatter,” the document states.

Meanwhile, the state’s expert, Bevel, reportedly agreed with Kinsey in his own study -- at first. After being confronted by SLED agents, he changed his mind, saying the stains are in fact blood spatter, according to previous filings from the defense.

“Deputy Kinsey’s opinion on blood spatter – or, more accurately, his lack of an opinion – therefore appears to have little value to the prosecution.”

Murdaugh’s defense is requesting Bevel’s testimony be excluded from the trial, as well as an award of costs and fees incurred through Bevel’s analysis. It is unclear what evidence will be accepted in court at this time.

Prosecutors have not responded to a request for comment.

