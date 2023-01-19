Human remains discovered in wooded area of Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week.

According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist with the investigation.

Officials are waiting on confirmation of the person’s identity, but believe the person is someone who was reported missing in 2022.

As well as confirmation of identity, officers are also awaiting a cause of death from the medical examiner’s office.

Chief Dwayne Herrington says that more information will be released soon, and asked that anyone with any information to please contact the Millen Police Department or the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

