Mayor of Keysville home shot in drive-by shooting

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Keysville’s home was hit by gunshots in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor Linda Wilkes-Davis in reference to shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed Davis’ front window was struck twice and two more bullet holes in the side of the home. Deputies located two projectiles in the home and three shell casings outside.

Deputies met with multiple witnesses who said they heard the gunshots around Country Lane and Tyrone Brooks Street.

Deputies also recovered six shell casings at the beginning of Tyrone Brooks Extension.

