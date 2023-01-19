Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mayor of Keysville home shot in drive-by shooting

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Keysville’s home was hit by gunshots in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., Burke County deputies arrived to the home of Mayor Linda Wilkes-Davis in reference to shots fired in the area.

MORE | Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say

Upon arrival, deputies noticed Davis’ front window was struck twice and two more bullet holes in the side of the home. Deputies located two projectiles in the home and three shell casings outside.

Deputies met with multiple witnesses who said they heard the gunshots around Country Lane and Tyrone Brooks Street.

Deputies also recovered six shell casings at the beginning of Tyrone Brooks Extension.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in Burke County crash
82-year-old Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Will Aiken County’s longtime sheriff skip a bid for re-election?

Latest News

A tent on the site of the Atlanta Police Training Center.
Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at police training facility
Burke County crash kills mom-to-be, unborn child
Burke County crash kills mom-to-be, unborn child
82-year-old Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
I-TEAM: EMA leaders say ambulance crisis is costing the lives of citizens
I-TEAM: EMA leaders say ambulance crisis is costing the lives of citizens