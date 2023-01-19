Giveit4Ward surprises Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Giveit4Ward is back, and Candye Smith has another special surprise.

She stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta and gave 20 kids wonderful gifts that put smiles on their faces.

“I’m surprising you girls with some wonderful presents to take home,” she said. “I love the excitement, I love kids, but I was more excited to see them go through the gifts and pick out different things they wanted.”

The girls were very excited to receive the gifts.

Jeremy McCoy is the director of club experience. He said, “Candye said, you know, I want to pop up. I want you to recognize some girls that’ve been doing great.”

McCoy picked 20 girls from the club for Giveit4Ward to surprise. He says it’s great to see this place get recognized.

“A place like this is like a second home to these kids. We’re an extension of their family for these kids. This visit made a normal day just a little more exciting. I always love to see smiles on kids’ faces, and also I think it’s important to reward kids that are doing great in school and in behavior.”

Smith loves seeing what this means to the kids.

“Giving is what Giveit4Ward does. I like to put a smile on an individual’s face,” said Smith.

