Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Elderly couple missing in Nebraska could be anywhere, family says

Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police...
Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lorena Carmona and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – An 89-year-old man and 92-year-old woman were reported missing in Nebraska Saturday morning and have not yet been found.

Robert and Loveda Proctor were last seen around 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said several people have reported possible sightings of the couple in the Omaha metro area since they were reported missing, but nothing has been confirmed.

Investigators are following up on tips by speaking to the reporting parties and hopefully getting video confirmation.

Family members told police that Robert Proctor, who has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm, has dementia and needs blood pressure medication

They also said Loveda Proctor, who has a New England Patriots tattoo on her right arm, becomes disoriented while driving at night.

Police said the couple were driving in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica with Nebraska Navy military-issued plates with the number 1030.

“We really have no idea what direction they could be in or anything,” the couple’s granddaughter, Laci Fleming said.

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department at 911 or 402-694-5815.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Will Aiken County’s longtime sheriff skip a bid for re-election?

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court says it hasn’t found abortion opinion leaker
Officials with Stray Rescue of St. Louis said the lock on the front gate was cut with a...
Animal shelter’s brand-new building ransacked, costing $100,000 in damages
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House describes documents probe as ‘review,’ not ‘investigation’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
FILE - Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes plays against Chelsea during the second half of a...
Soccer player Anton Walkes dies at 25 in Florida boat crash