December payrolls rise in Georgia as jobless rate stays low

ATLANTA - Georgia’s job market stayed strong in December, with employers adding more workers to payrolls and unemployment staying low.

But other numbers continues to show a shrinking labor force, and rapid job growth seen in early 2022 has ebbed.

The state’s unemployment rate was steady from November to December at 3%. That’s down from 3.3% a year ago, but up from the all-time low of 2.8% in the late summer.

The labor force fell for the sixth month in a row, while the number of people reporting they had a job fell for the fifth month. The number of Georgians unemployed and seeking work inched up to 157,000.

The number of workers on employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by 10,000 from November at 4.84 million. That’s 165,000 above payroll levels last year.

Payrolls are measured by a survey of employers, separate from the survey of individuals.

The nationwide unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in December from 3.6% in November. That’s down from 3.9% a year ago.

Also in the news ...

Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development said Thursday that Georgia sustained its momentum in the past six months through economic development projects in key industries.

The 218 locations or expansions supported by the agency’s global commerce division are expected to create about 17,500 new jobs and more than $13 billion in investment for the state, Kemp and the agency said. Both the number of locations and total investment amount increased over the same period a year earlier.

Four of Georgia’s largest industries – advanced manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and food processing – accounted for nearly 75 percent of new jobs and 84 percent of investments.

Areas outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region accounted for 85 percent of jobs created and 92 percent of investments from economic development projects during the period.

