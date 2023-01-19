Day-care staffer charged over ‘aggressive’ interactions with kids

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans day-care worker lost her job and was arrested over her alleged aggressive behavior toward several children, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The behavior reportedly happened Nov. 1, but Angela Renee Harris, 50, was only recently arrested, according to deputies.

An assistant director at Discovery Zone Kids, 703 William Smith Blvd., told a deputy that Harris had intentionally knocked a girl in the face with a pair of shoes and reportedly spanked another child on the same day.

The deputy wrote in a report that Harris was confronted about it and admitted it, then was terminated from the job.

State officials reviewed video and found several other “aggressive” interactions with kids on the same day, according to the deputy’s report.

They included taking a blanket from a child, pulling a child across the room by her arm, hitting a child on the buttocks and using a chair to push the child out of the way, according to the deputy’s report.

“It is unknown how many other incidents like this occurred that day, and in past weeks,” the deputy wrote.

Harris was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with simple battery, according to deputies.

