Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay about 20° above average and only drop to the mid-50s early this morning.

Our next front will start to move into the region Thursday. We will be breezy and warm Thursday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be between 12-18 mph with gusts up to and over 30 mph Thursday afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday. A line of scattered showers will reach the CSRA in the afternoon. The skinny band of showers and storms will clear the CSRA by the evening hours.

We will be cooler Friday behind the front with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Looking mostly dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Rain will start to move into the region Saturday night and stay on and off during the day Sunday. Heavy rain is possible Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks through the Southeast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday. Keep it here for updates on rain totals for the weekend.

