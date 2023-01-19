Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our next front is moving through this evening into tonight and keeping winds breezy. Winds will be between 12-18 mph with gusts up to and over 30 mph this afternoon and decreasing overnight. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through 6am Friday morning. The CSRA looks to stay dry tonight with clearing skies and temperatures dropping to the mid-40s by early Friday.

We will be cooler Friday behind the front with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph. We’ll be mostly sunny in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Looking cloudy but mostly dry Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Rain will start to move into the region Saturday night and stay on and off during the day Sunday. Heavy rain is possible Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks through the Southeast. The entire CSRA is under a marginal flood risk which means isolated flood issues are possible, but mainly for flood prone areas. Rain totals look to be over an inch for most spots with higher amounts possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday.

Isolated flooding issues possible Sunday for flood prone areas. (WRDW)

Back to dry and mostly sunny conditions Monday with seasonal highs in the upper 50s. More rain moves into the region again Tuesday and lingers into early Wednesday. Keep it here for updates during the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.