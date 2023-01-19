Submit Photos/Videos
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires

The Columbia County school district announces several pay incentive items for employees and potential employees, on Thursday.
The Columbia County school district announces several pay incentive items for employees and potential employees, on Thursday.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is launching several incentives to try to boost employee recruitment and retention.

Among them, eligible current district employees can earn up to $500 for referring a candidate who is hired by April 28. Eligible employees include any who do not perform supervisory evaluations or serve in a hiring capacity.

MORE | AU, Fort Gordon launch online degree program for service members

“Good staff attendance is crucial and we want to reward our employees’ efforts to continue to come to work to serve our students,” said Tony Wright, human resources chief for the district. “Equally important is continuing to bring on top talent to join our team.”

Also, new employees who sign with the district by April 28 can earn up to $1,000. New employees will receive the first $500 in the pay period after 60 days of employment, and the remaining $500 at the end of the fiscal year.

In addition, employees can now receive $250 per semester for perfect attendance.

“The best advertising is word of mouth, and we believe everyone is a recruiter,” Wright said.

Find more information at www.ccboe.net/incentives.

