Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive

Traffic accident at Riverwatch Parkway and Cabela Drive.
Traffic accident at Riverwatch Parkway and Cabela Drive.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway.

It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports.

Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on a stretcher.

One car was seriously damaged.

