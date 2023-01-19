Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway.
It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports.
Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on a stretcher.
One car was seriously damaged.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.