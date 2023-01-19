Ambulance responds to crash at Riverwatch, Cabela Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident caused possible injuries and traffic snags Thursday afternoon on Riverwatch Parkway.

It was reported at 1:26 p.m. at Cabela Drive, according to Richmond County dispatch reports.

Although no injuries were initially reported, an ambulance at the scene appeared to be loading someone on a stretcher.

One car was seriously damaged.

