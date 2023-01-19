Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County’s longtime sheriff won’t run for re-election

By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Longtime Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said Thursday he’s not running for re-election.

He made the announcement at an afternoon even where Marty Sawyer, an Aiken Department of Public Safety officer, announced his intent to run.

Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003 during a special election.

