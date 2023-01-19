Aiken County sheriff endorses candidate’s intent to run

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - He’s been Aiken County’s sheriff for two decades, dating back to 2003, but Thursday, Sheriff Michael Hunt made his retirement official.

He’s eyeing retirement and throwing his support behind Aiken Public Safety Officer Marty Sawyer.

“It is time for me to turn the page on another chapter in my life. I will not be seeking re-election in 2024 for the position of sheriff. I will be retiring,” said Hunt.

Hunt says this is a job he takes very seriously, which is why the person who will fill his shoes must be able to have what it takes.

“We will go to the polls to elect a new sheriff. That sheriff will need the knowledge and experience of putting together a budget and presenting it to the council. Needs the personality to lead people from the front and work with Aiken County to make sure the citizens have what they deserve,” he said. “I here to give my full support and endorsement to Marty Sawyer, who is running for sheriff in 2024.”

Sawyer says he’s ready to continue the legacy Hunt will leave behind.

“I want to follow his legacy of integrity and service. If I do them two things, everything else falls into place,” he said.

Until then, Hunt remains sheriff of Aiken county.

“I’m not retiring today. I will finish my term in office, work very hard for the citizens of this county and work with the council to make sure these deputies get what they need to protect you,” said Hunt.

Sawyer is the only candidate to announce his campaign. He’ll have to go through a primary and general election.

