Aiken colleges, community to celebrate the life of MLK

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken colleges will host a celebration in honor of MLK for the community, featuring an Aiken City council member.

Councilmember Leslie Price will be the keynote speaker for the event. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration Steering Committee each year selects a quote from Dr. King as its theme. This year’s theme is “…the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Price became the first female elected at-large to the Aiken City Council in 1987 and has continuously served on the council for 35 years, including two terms as Mayor Pro Tempore.

In addition to her elected position, Price is the Principal Consultant with Amentum Nuclear Energy and Environment. In this role, she works to create strategies to improve economic development, environmental justice, and innovative technology in marginalized and underserved areas.

Throughout her career, she has served on more than 70 boards and has received more than 100 awards for her contributions.

Other event highlights include:

Service fair featuring representatives from more than 25 local organizations This will occur from 2:30-3 p.m. This is an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the services available in the community and how they support or get involved.

Recognition of the annual poster and essay contests winners

Awarding of the 2023 Human & Civil Rights Champion Awards

The event, presented by Aiken Technical College and the University of South Carolina Aiken, will be held on Jan. 22, 2023, at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC 29829.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., followed by the event at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.