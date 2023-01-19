Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken colleges, community to celebrate the life of MLK

Aiken colleges will host a celebration in honor of MLK for the community, featuring an Aiken...
Aiken colleges will host a celebration in honor of MLK for the community, featuring an Aiken City council member.(USCA website)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken colleges will host a celebration in honor of MLK for the community, featuring an Aiken City council member.

Councilmember Leslie Price will be the keynote speaker for the event. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration Steering Committee each year selects a quote from Dr. King as its theme. This year’s theme is “…the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

MORE | Local WWII veteran prepares to celebrate 100th birthday

Price became the first female elected at-large to the Aiken City Council in 1987 and has continuously served on the council for 35 years, including two terms as Mayor Pro Tempore.

In addition to her elected position, Price is the Principal Consultant with Amentum Nuclear Energy and Environment. In this role, she works to create strategies to improve economic development, environmental justice, and innovative technology in marginalized and underserved areas.

Throughout her career, she has served on more than 70 boards and has received more than 100 awards for her contributions.

MORE | AU, Fort Gordon launch online degree program for servicemembers

Other event highlights include:

  • Service fair featuring representatives from more than 25 local organizations This will occur from 2:30-3 p.m. This is an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the services available in the community and how they support or get involved.
  • Recognition of the annual poster and essay contests winners
  • Awarding of the 2023 Human & Civil Rights Champion Awards

The event, presented by Aiken Technical College and the University of South Carolina Aiken, will be held on Jan. 22, 2023, at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC 29829.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., followed by the event at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
‘Her personality always lit up the room’: Mom-to-be, unborn child killed in crash
Robert Bennett
Woman stabbed to death by 82-year-old husband, deputies say
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott’s drowning
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Will Aiken County’s longtime sheriff skip a bid for re-election?

Latest News

Richmond County deputies announce they are searching for a man who has been missing since...
Richmond County man has been missing since March
University of Georgia
Ga. higher education leaders fear falling enrollment could sap budgets
The Columbia County school district announces several pay incentive items for employees and...
Columbia County schools raise financial stakes to find new hires
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Like Fort Gordon brawl, S.C. youth cadets’ riot alarms parents
Erika Stevens is Justin’s mom, and she says she has been by Justin’s side since the beginning...
Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy