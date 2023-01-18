What’s the status of the Martin Luther King statue in downtown Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting an update on where the plan to honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy in downtown Augusta stands.

We spoke with the group working to build a statue and unity garden about the fundraising efforts. It’s been almost two years since the nonprofit Global Race Unity started working on the project.

Since then, Rev.Larry Fryer says they have secured a location, $175,000 from the city budget, and have started hosting fundraisers to bring the project to life, but they still have a long way to go.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.”

These words were immortalized by King himself, spoken in his honor at an event put on by Global Race Unity.

That group is working towards a permanent reminder of that message in downtown Augusta.

“This is a very good project that we’re hoping to have done in about two more years. That’s why we are going to be soliciting support from different organizations and institutions in the Augusta community,” he said.

It will be built at the intersection of Tenth and Broad Street downtown. They have a sketch of what the statue will look like.

Fryer says he hopes it will have a positive influence on the issues the community faces.

“There is so much violence. There is the need for education, there is the need for unity, and so many other issues that affect our society,” said Fryer.

Moving forward, Fryer says the organization will be holding fundraisers, events, and a unity march to bring the community together and raise money for the project.

He says his hope is for the project to have a long-term impact on Augusta and all those who visit.

