Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

U.S. veterans can now get free care for suicidal crisis

The Department of Veterans Affairs announces that U.S. military veterans can now get free emergency care if they are in a suicidal crisis.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs announces that U.S. military veterans can now get free emergency care if they are in a suicidal crisis.

Starting Jan. 17, veterans can receive treatment can be at any healthcare facility. This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, according to the department’s website. 

VA Augusta health care also provides resources for veterans.

Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs at VA Augusta, says, “VA Augusta wants local Veterans to know they can get the free, world-class emergency suicide care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are.”

MORE | Emanuel County mourns loss of commissioner who served 24 years

Martin states one of the biggest determining factors on whether a veteran will act on their suicidal thoughts is whether or not they received mental health care.

“Suicide prevention is a community effort. Check-in with your veteran friends, family, or coworkers, especially if you sense they are struggling. Be willing to have the tough conversation and encourage them to seek care through VA Augusta,” Martin says.

VA Augusta encourages every veteran to have the courage to ask for the help they need by either calling the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988 and press 1) or contacting a VA Augusta provider to discuss Mental Health options at 706-733-0188.

In September, VA released the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which showed that veteran suicides decreased in 2020 for the second year in a row and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006, according to the department.

MORE | Burke County High hires new head football coach

This expansion of care will help prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing no-cost, world-class care to veterans in times of crisis. It will also increase access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA.

“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve, no matter where they need it when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care. This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that,” VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough says.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to get treatment.

Veterans in need can dial 9-8-8 followed by pressing one to quickly connect to support at any time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott drowning

Latest News

‘They want to find solutions’: Augusta, Gold Cross partnership still unconfirmed
‘They want to find solutions’: Augusta, Gold Cross partnership still unconfirmed
‘I’m worried about him’: Mom speaks out about son’s recovery after dog attack
‘I’m worried about him’: Mom speaks out about son’s recovery after dog attack
Car accident generic
Burke County crash kills mom-to-be, unborn child
What the Tech: What’s the future of wireless charging?
What the Tech: What’s the future of wireless charging?