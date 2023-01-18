U.S. veterans can now get free care for suicidal crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs announces that U.S. military veterans can now get free emergency care if they are in a suicidal crisis.

Starting Jan. 17, veterans can receive treatment can be at any healthcare facility. This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days, according to the department’s website.

VA Augusta health care also provides resources for veterans.

Will Martin, Chief of Public Affairs at VA Augusta, says, “VA Augusta wants local Veterans to know they can get the free, world-class emergency suicide care they need, when they need it, no matter where they are.”

Martin states one of the biggest determining factors on whether a veteran will act on their suicidal thoughts is whether or not they received mental health care.

“Suicide prevention is a community effort. Check-in with your veteran friends, family, or coworkers, especially if you sense they are struggling. Be willing to have the tough conversation and encourage them to seek care through VA Augusta,” Martin says.

VA Augusta encourages every veteran to have the courage to ask for the help they need by either calling the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988 and press 1) or contacting a VA Augusta provider to discuss Mental Health options at 706-733-0188.

In September, VA released the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which showed that veteran suicides decreased in 2020 for the second year in a row and that fewer veterans died by suicide in 2020 than in any year since 2006, according to the department.

This expansion of care will help prevent veteran suicide by guaranteeing no-cost, world-class care to veterans in times of crisis. It will also increase access to acute suicide care for up to 9 million veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA.

“Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive the free, world-class emergency health care they deserve, no matter where they need it when they need it, or whether they’re enrolled in VA care. This expansion of care will save veterans’ lives, and there’s nothing more important than that,” VA Secretary for Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough says.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs system to get treatment.

Veterans in need can dial 9-8-8 followed by pressing one to quickly connect to support at any time.

