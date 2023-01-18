Submit Photos/Videos
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa.

According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.

The University of Georgia football team and staff and past and present Stephens County High cheerleading teams will serve as honorary pallbearers.

