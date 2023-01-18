Swim instructor arrested in Izzy Scott case
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The swim instructor in the Izzy Scott case has been arrested.
According to a release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie Tenhuisen Tuesday night around 8:30 a.m.
Tenhuisen was booked into the Burke County Detention Center.
She was charged with involunary manslaughter.
Tenhuisen was released after posting a 10,000 dollar bond.
