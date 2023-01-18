Swim instructor arrested in Izzy Scott case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The swim instructor in the Izzy Scott case has been arrested.

According to a release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie Tenhuisen Tuesday night around 8:30 a.m.

Tenhuisen was booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

She was charged with involunary manslaughter.

Tenhuisen was released after posting a 10,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.