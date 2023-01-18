Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Swim instructor arrested in Izzy Scott case

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Scott
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The swim instructor in the Izzy Scott case has been arrested.

According to a release from Burke County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie Tenhuisen Tuesday night around 8:30 a.m.

Tenhuisen was booked into the Burke County Detention Center.

She was charged with involunary manslaughter.

Tenhuisen was released after posting a 10,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
I-20 wreck at Exit 1 in South Carolina.
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member

Latest News

MLK
What’s the status of the Martin Luther King statue in downtown Augusta?
Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel
Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel
Announcement raises questions about longtime Aiken County sheriff
Announcement raises questions about longtime Aiken County sheriff
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt
Announcement raises questions about longtime Aiken County sheriff