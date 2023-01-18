Special election to be considered for Blythe mayor, council member

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Blythe voters could soon decide on a successor to the recently resigned mayor as well as a City Council member.

The Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Friday to consider scheduling a March 21 special election for the posts in the 774-person town.

Mayor Curt St. Germaine resigned Thursday.

In a resignation letter posted on Facebook, he said he was “stepping down for personal reasons and wish the city all the best in the future.”

However, in a post accompanying a photo of the letter, he took aim at City Council members.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have resigned from the office of Mayor,” he said in Thursday’s post. “Last night was a perfect example of council members should not bring their personal agenda to a meeting. City Council voted 3 to 2. Councilman LaJoie and myself voted to keep our lawyer while the others voted to fire our city attorney because of their personal reasons.”

He urged voters to “do your research before voting” and to check how council members have voted on issues in the past.

“Don’t vote for someone because you know them,” he said.

