Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina to be without any female Supreme Court Justices

Official portrait photo of Justice Kaye G. Hearn
Official portrait photo of Justice Kaye G. Hearn(SC Supreme Court)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina may soon be the only state with an all-male Supreme Court bench.

Judge Kaye Hearn is retiring from the bench after reaching the state’s retirement age for judges.

The Judicial Merit Selection Commission confirmed to WIS that Judge Stephanie Pendarvis McDonald and Judge Aphrodite Konduros have both withdrawn from consideration for an upcoming vacancy on the court. The chief counsel confirmed both judges withdrew Tuesday, Jan. 17.

These withdrawals leave Judge Gary Hill as the only candidate remaining. The General Assembly vote for the seat is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
I-20 wreck at Exit 1 in South Carolina.
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

Latest News

Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr.
Burke County High hires new head football coach
Gold Cross ambulance
Cloud of doubt looks over ambulance service in Aiken, Richmond counties
Car accident generic
Deadly crash draws crews to site south of Hephzibah
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
Deputies investigate report of stabbing near Grovetown
Welcome sign in Blythe, Ga.
Special election to be considered for Blythe mayor, council member