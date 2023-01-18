Submit Photos/Videos
SC Film Commission Young Film Makers Project opens for high school students

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - An annual filmmaking contest for South Carolina high school students has opened submissions for the 2023 contest.

The Young Film Makers Project is open to all high school students in the state, including public, private and home school students.

Interested students will be tasked with creating a short film, two minutes or less, that tells a cinematic story while incorporating a creative challenge.

The 2023 creative challenge is the use of playing cards as a prop that fits into the story.

“Media production is growing in South Carolina, with our professional crews working on large film and TV projects with the likes of Netflix, HBO, and more,” South Carolina Film Commission Director Matt Storm said. “Young Filmmakers is a way to give students a platform to develop and show off their skills and expose them to career opportunities in this field.”

Films will be judged by an independent panel of judges on criteria including script quality and story, production value, design and style and overall impact.

The top 10 films will be screened at a later awards ceremony with first place receiving $500, second place $300 and third place$200.

Entry forms must be received by midnight on March 27, 2023.

A full list of rules, entry forms and other information can be found here.

