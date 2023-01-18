Richmond County deputy accused of bringing contraband to inmates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has been arrested over allegations he brought contraband to jail inmates.

On Jan. 9, the agency was made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing in contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Jermaine Rockett (Contributed)

An investigation resulted in the arrest and subsequent termination of Rockett on Wednesday.

Rockett has been charged with violation of oath of office and items prohibited for possession by inmates.

Rockett began his employment with the agency on Sept. 18, 2021, and was assigned to the Transportation Division at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

