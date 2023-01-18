Submit Photos/Videos
Paine College announces game-changing partnership

By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College officials are announcing a monumental partnership during spring opening convocation on Wednesday.

Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, president, and the board of trustees will be hosting the event at Gilbert Lambuth Memorial Chapel, beginning at 11 a.m., which is open to the public.

The convocation is the official start of the spring semester. This is the first time at the start of the semester that all students, faculty, staff, trustees, and alumni come together to celebrate the opening of the academic term.

