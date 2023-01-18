Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

(AP) - Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations -- all of which are designed to save about $1.2 billion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.