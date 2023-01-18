Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Augusta motel.

The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on Washington Road on Tuesday.

The subject is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and being around 6 feet tall. Officials say he is around 40 years old.

Authorities say the victim was treated for a cut to his face.

According to the release, the subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his identity, contact Investigator Courtland Harris at (706) 821-1455 or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

