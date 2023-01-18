Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Augusta motel.
The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on Washington Road on Tuesday.
The subject is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and being around 6 feet tall. Officials say he is around 40 years old.
Authorities say the victim was treated for a cut to his face.
According to the release, the subject should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his identity, contact Investigator Courtland Harris at (706) 821-1455 or any on-duty investigator at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.