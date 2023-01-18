Submit Photos/Videos
I-TEAM: EMA leaders say ambulance crisis is costing the lives of citizens

there is even more reason for concern Gold Cross is pulling out of Aiken County.
there is even more reason for concern Gold Cross is pulling out of Aiken County.
By Liz Owens
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders in emergency services throughout Aiken County are sounding the alarm yet again on a crisis that they say is costing the lives of citizens.

A shortage of EMS crews and dispatchers is forcing people in need of help to wait on help to become available.

On New Year’s Eve, Aiken County went to status zero five times, meaning there were zero crews available to answer calls five times that day, leaving 31 calls to 911 pending until an ambulance became available.

In 2020, we uncovered the county went into status zero 118 times over 123 days, leaving 160 calls to 911 pending until an ambulance became available.

The county went to status zero 102 times, leaving 182 calls for help pending that’s more calls pending calls in December than the total we uncovered over four months during the pandemic. Now there is even more reason for concern Gold Cross is pulling out of Aiken County.

MORE | Cloud of doubt looms over ambulance service in Aiken, Richmond counties

Tuesday night, the fire chief in New Holland spoke before the council-urging them to take immediate action.

“This started out as an occasional issue and now as being a daily issue. The county or how many on any given day has around four ama stations that are closed instead of zero. Some of us have been texting and sending you information. Every time I hear status zero or no ems available. So you kind of know about it. I finally got no response, so I quit doing it because it seemed like nobody cared and that bothers me. You as elected officials should care about the citizens of Aiken county as much as I do as a volunteer fire chief,” said Dennis Jackson, New Holland fire chief.

MORE | Aiken hospital offers $25,000 sign-on bonus for nurses

The county council addressed this crisis two years by increasing pay, but it hasn’t helped with turnover. Aiken County reported having 17 open EMT positions and nine open dispatch positions at the end of December.

This not only trickles down to people in need of medical emergency services but also those in need of fire services. More than a dozen volunteer fire departments throughout the county are held up longer at medical emergencies waiting on EMS to arrive, meaning they are unable to respond to fire calls.

