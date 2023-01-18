Emanuel County mourns loss of commissioner who served 24 years

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fellow Emanuel County Board of Commissioners mourn the loss of a commissioner who died over the weekend, after serving for 24 years.

On Sunday, the board posted a statement on Facebook, saying, “Today we mourn the loss of Keith Thompson who compassionately served District 2 of Emanuel County for 24 years. We want to send our condolences to his family and friends in this hard time and give him a tremendous amount of thanks for all that he did for Emanuel County. Thank you for everything, Mr. Keith.”

His fellow commissioners describe Thompson as a great soul that served everyone all the time, a great soul who never dies, and a soul that brings us together again and again.

According to the county website, Thompson was sworn in as Emanuel County Commissioner on Jan. 1, 1999.

He served on the Emanuel County Health Board and the Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce. Thompson was also Chairman of the Swainsboro Emanuel County Recreation Board and served on the Board of Directors of Spivey State Bank, according to the website.

In 2011 he was voted ‘Person of the Year’ by the Swainsboro Emanuel County Chamber of Commerce.

Thompson was born in Emanuel County and has lived there most of his life, and was a small business owner for over 35 years.

He graduated from Swainsboro High School in 1973 and Athens Technical College with a degree in commercial art.

Thompson was instrumental in helping form Emanuel Christian Ministries Church where he served as Deacon. He also taught Sunday School and served as treasurer.

He was married to Lynn Peebles Thompson and they have one son, Kal.

