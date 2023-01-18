Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

Benjamin Odom
Benjamin Odom(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault.

Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.

MORE | Suspect arrested in armed robberies at Augusta motel

He’s described as 28 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with blond hair and and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone information about him is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.

