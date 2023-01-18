Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man accused of an aggravated assault.

Benjamin Odom is a suspect in the aggravated assault Tuesday near Powell Road. He is known to frequent multiple hotels near Jimmie Dyess Parkway in Columbia County as well as hotels on Washington Road in Richmond County.

He’s described as 28 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with blond hair and and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone information about him is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1464 or 706-821-1080.

Callers may remain anonymous.

