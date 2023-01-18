Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Warm & windy Thursday on tap with gusts up to and over 30 mph at times. Heavy rain possible again by Sunday.
Windy Thursday on tap with gusts up to and over 30 mph at times.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies continue this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay about 20° above average tonight and only drop to the mid-50s overnight.

Our next front will start to move into the region Thursday. We will be breezy and warm Thursday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be between 12-18 mph with gusts up to and over 30 mph Thursday afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect Thursday. A line of scattered showers will reach the CSRA in the afternoon. The skinny band of showers and storms will clear the CSRA by the evening hours.

Wind gusts could get up to 30 mph at times Thursday afternoon.
Wind gusts could get up to 30 mph at times Thursday afternoon.(WRDW)

We will be cooler Friday behind the front with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Looking mostly dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Rain will start to move into the region Saturday night and stay on and off during the day Sunday. Heavy rain is possible Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks through the Southeast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Sunday. Keep it here for updates on rain totals for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Officials euthanize 3 dogs that mauled 11-year-old boy
It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
Lexie Tenhuisen
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott drowning

Latest News

Jog and Bike Ride
Foggy Morning, Warm Highs
Warm Up
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Foggy tonight through Wednesday morning. Next front brings chance for showers and isolated...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
FOG
Anthony's 4pm Forecast: 1/17