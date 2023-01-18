Submit Photos/Videos
Crews respond to Burke County fatal crash just south of Hephzibah

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders rushed to the scene of a fatal car accident Wednesday morning just inside Burke County.

The crash was reported on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Henderson Road near Tinkers Creek Trail. The location is just south of Hephzibah.

Deputy Coroner Bonnie Powell would confirm the accident was fatal but wouldn’t release other details right away out of sensitivity to the family.

