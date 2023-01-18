Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new...
Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The iconic film “Ghost” may be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

In a Vanity Fair interview, the “Magic Mike” star revealed that his production company has the rights to the original film, and that he’s mulling a remake.

The 1990 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as a couple who confronts the spirit world after one of them is murdered.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn also starred in the original film.

Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
I-20 wreck at Exit 1 in South Carolina.
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

Latest News

Car accident generic
Crews respond to Burke County fatal crash just south of Hephzibah
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts