Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts

FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bank of America customers reported on social media Wednesday that money was missing from their accounts, with many identifying transactions from digital payments service Zelle.

Bank of America’s Help Twitter account responded to dozens of tweets by the afternoon. Several people said money that had been in their accounts was no longer there.

They also voiced their frustration they could not get anyone in customer service by phone. Replies on Twitter told them to reach out by direct message.

Customers received a notice on the bank’s app that said Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday may be delayed in posting to accounts. The notice said transfers would appear “as soon as possible” and apologized for the delay.

The website Downdetector.com showed a large spike in problems reported with Bank of America since around 8 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
I-20 wreck at Exit 1 in South Carolina.
Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

Latest News

Car accident generic
Crews respond to Burke County fatal crash just south of Hephzibah
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118