Announcement raises questions about longtime Aiken County sheriff

By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a political announcement sent to News 12 on Tuesday, it appears Sheriff Michael Hunt, the long-time sheriff in Aiken County, may not be seeking re-election.

Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003 during a special election.

He will be at an announcement Thursday alongside Marty Sawyer, an Aiken Department of Public Safety Officer who is announcing his intent to run as a Republican for sheriff in the 2024 Republican Primary.

It seems Hunt will be endorsing Sawyer at that event. The event will take place at 3 p.m. outside of the Aiken County Courthouse, according to the release.

