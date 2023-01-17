Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time

It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and murdered on an old dirt road in Aiken.
By Hallie Turner
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and murdered on an old dirt road in Aiken.

According to authorities, the fire didn’t kill him.

Trey Powell’s cause of death was ruled homicidal violence.

Neighbors on Boggy Gut Road, found his burned car on July 28, through DNA testing. Investigators discovered the body inside, was Powell.

MORE | It’s make-or-break day for ambulance service in Augusta

For the first time, his family is speaking to us about the crime that took their loved one and the search for his killer.

His sister Porsha Powell says it was a normal weekend. Her brother was never in one place, always out and about. He was happy and cutting jokes.

But nothing about this case, his disappearance, the road where neighbors found his burned car, or the state his body was in, makes sense to his family.

Powell’s sister says, “You would never think somebody would do that because he bothers nobody.”

She describes her older brother as quiet, funny, loving, respected, and humble.

MORE | Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

“We always were together from you know, growing up to adults, or whatever. And Trey’s a fun person, very quiet, as my friends say, like, he put the H humble. He’s a humble person,” his sister shares.

6 months after neighbors on a rural road discovered his car on fire, she still doesn’t know who is responsible.

“Whoever had a part in it eventually they’ll pay the cost, everybody who had a part in it. And then it’s hard because like you go on day to day but to me, I feel like it’s people right around you, you know, they ride up and down the road, pass by knowing they did something my brother will never get back,” Porsha Powell says.

His death left a trail of grief in its wake.

MORE | Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive

His sister shares, “Everybody, a lot of people are mad, not just us you know, you got friends and family, everybody is hurt by this. How do you do this to a person that doesn’t do anything to nobody? So it’s like people angry people want revenge.”

Aiken County deputies say help from the community can play a huge part in closure.

Aiken Captain, Eric Abdullah, says, “Community engagement, obviously helps any investigation and usually turns out to be a positive thing to where that information is shared with us to where it gives us a direction to go in cases like this.”

For now, the family relies on their faith and good memories of trey to carry them through.

“Just him being him popping up at my house. There he always saying, Sis what you got going on? I’ve just always used him popping up just wishing he could pop up one more time,” Porsha Powell states.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

It’s been a week since we learned the name of the man who was found burned, in his car and...
Family of Aiken man found burned in car speaks for the first time
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
Kathy Cagle says it’s great to see these students interested in the dog, and she hopes these...
Aiken animal shelter visits Graniteville Elementary students
Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is...
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive