Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tickets for potential site of AFC Championship Game in Atlanta set to go on sale

There will be a six-ticket limit on all purchases., an NFL spokesperson said.
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advance to the AFC title game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Season ticket members who purchased AFC Championship Game tickets will be able to buy tickets to the game beginning at 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. CT on Jan. 18.

All other fans interested in purchasing tickets can sign up to receive a passcode for a presale option beginning at 10 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. CT on Jan. 20.

If you would like to participate in the Friday presale option you can visit https://www.NFL.com/AFC to register.

According to the NFL, any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public on Jan. 23 at 10 am ET through www.ticketmaster.com.

There will be a six-ticket limit on all purchases., an NFL spokesperson said.

If the AFC Championship Game is not contested at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, any tickets purchased as part of the above presale opportunities would automatically be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Barbie, live music, and more!
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon
MM
Gabriel Flores performs for us!
MM
Aiken Senior Life Services is having an open house!