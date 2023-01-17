Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive

Young dog attack victim Justin Gilstrap was scheduled for his fifth surgery Monday, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier this month.
By Nick Viland
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit.

He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.

But photos released Tuesday by his family show the boy giving a thumbs-up from a wheelchair and trying to walk with crutches at the hospital.

He had his fifth surgery, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier Jan. 6 as he was riding his bike.

His family says he’s doing well but is in a lot of pain. His mom says Justin has another surgery scheduled Wednesday.

Justin Gilstrap
Justin Gilstrap(Contributed)

Over the weekend, he was getting visitors at the hospital and was even able to be wheeled outside for a little bit.

Since Justin’s attack, the #Justintough” campaign has taken off on social media.

Justin has stayed positive as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from his hospital bed last week, telling people, “Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m OK.”

Now his story has spread across several states.

Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the last day of the 10-day quarantine for the dogs that attacked Justin as well as four other puppies that Burt Baker owned. We know now that the dogs were signed over to the county. Now the county must conduct a process to determine what is next for the dogs.

Regardless of what happens, there still needs to be clarification as to what decides if a dog is euthanized or not, and what happens to the owner of the dog, not only in this case but any other case with being an owner of a dog that attacks someone.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, was last seen on Ravenwood Drive and...
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
A tornado on Jan. 12, 2023, knocked down these trees in the area of Foster Sprouse Road.
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
Tornado
Tornado leaves damage on the ground in McDuffie County
The United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are partnering to...
AU program expands opportunities for service members