Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit.

He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.

But photos released Tuesday by his family show the boy giving a thumbs-up from a wheelchair and trying to walk with crutches at the hospital.

He had his fifth surgery, one of many after the mauling that happened earlier Jan. 6 as he was riding his bike.

His family says he’s doing well but is in a lot of pain. His mom says Justin has another surgery scheduled Wednesday.

Over the weekend, he was getting visitors at the hospital and was even able to be wheeled outside for a little bit.

Since Justin’s attack, the #Justintough” campaign has taken off on social media.

Justin has stayed positive as the community rallies behind him – even recording a video from his hospital bed last week, telling people, “Hey, everybody. I love y’all. I just want you to know, I’m OK.”

Now his story has spread across several states.

Meanwhile, Tuesday marked the last day of the 10-day quarantine for the dogs that attacked Justin as well as four other puppies that Burt Baker owned. We know now that the dogs were signed over to the county. Now the county must conduct a process to determine what is next for the dogs.

Regardless of what happens, there still needs to be clarification as to what decides if a dog is euthanized or not, and what happens to the owner of the dog, not only in this case but any other case with being an owner of a dog that attacks someone.

