Special issue of Sports Illustrated to commemorate UGA title

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions after beating TCU 67-7 and having an undefeated 15-0 season.

In recognition of the first back-to-back win in the college football playoffs era, Sports Illustrated is creating a special commemorative issue, celebrating their amazing year. The cover will feature quarterback Stetson Bennett shot by photographer Kohjiro Kinno.

Sports Illustrated will have hard copies of the special issue available on Jan. 23 on all newsstands throughout Georgia.

Otherwise, you can pre-order your copy at Sports Illustrated. With two options to choose from either the, 2022 and 2023 commemorative bundle, or the single edition for 2023.

