Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputies searching for missing woman

According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, was last seen on Ravenwood Drive and...
According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, was last seen on Ravenwood Drive and Montebello Lane.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 12.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, was last seen on Ravenwood Drive and Montebello Lane.

Lee is described as 5 foot 6 inches, around 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Lee was last seen getting into a black vehicle, wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and a black sweater with a hood, deputies say.

MORE | Why brawl broke out during youth program at Fort Gordon

According to authorities, Lee is known to frequent the areas of Plantation Road Cougar Drive, and Nellie Drive.

If you have any information on Lee, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

A tornado on Jan. 12, 2023, knocked down these trees in the area of Foster Sprouse Road.
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say
Tornado
Tornado leaves damage on the ground in McDuffie County
The United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are partnering to...
AU program expands opportunities for service members
The fair will be located inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m....
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students