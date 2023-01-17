Richmond County deputies searching for missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 12.

According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, was last seen on Ravenwood Drive and Montebello Lane.

Lee is described as 5 foot 6 inches, around 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Lee was last seen getting into a black vehicle, wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, and a black sweater with a hood, deputies say.

According to authorities, Lee is known to frequent the areas of Plantation Road Cougar Drive, and Nellie Drive.

If you have any information on Lee, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

