Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County

By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites through Feb 3.

Each crossing on the list will be closed between three to five days. 

The company provided an interactive map that lists each location and the times they are expected to close. 

Roughly 30 railroad crossings will be repaired in total.

The repair route begins in Elloree and ends near Santee.

