Paine basketball plays Clinton College to honor MLK

Paine College boys and girls basketball team plays against South Carolina’s HBCU Clinton...
Paine College boys and girls basketball team plays against South Carolina’s HBCU Clinton College in a tournament to honor Dr. King, today.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College boys and girls basketball team plays against South Carolina’s HBCU Clinton College in a tournament to honor King, today.

At the game today, we spoke with a few players about why it’s important to them to be honoring King’s life.

The teams came together to celebrate life and legacy through the game of basketball.

This game is only the second MLK Hoop Day hosted by Rucker Park Street Ball.

Jasmine Jenkins is only in her freshman year at Clinton College. After a huge win on such an important day, she says this is something she’s wanted to do since she was a little girl.

MORE | Augusta Dream Center teaches kids basketball and MLK

Jenkins says, “I’ve played basketball since I was like eight and I was just outside playing and I grew to love it. I never once stopped playing.”

This year’s tournament was not only hosted by the famous Rucker Park Street Ball but Push2bGreat HBCU classic as well.

For Paine College players like Jada Brooks, win or lose, today was still a great way to honor the legacy of King by coming together with another HBCU. She says she’s proud to go to a school that uses its athletic program to celebrate his life.

Brooks says, “It’s very significant because other schools, don’t make such a big deal about the day. So for our type of people, for HBCU to make a big deal and have a tournament like this is, it feels good.”

Clinton College junior, Cameron Shannon, was honored to receive the MVP award for tonight’s men’s game. He says he’s honored his team was selected to play in the HBCU classic.

“This is big for us. This is the first time. And I was just glad that they invited us to come and play. And we came out with a big win,” Shannon says.

Clinton College took the victory today, winning both the men’s and women’s games against Paine College and becoming the 2023 MLK Hoop Day HBCU Classic Champions.

