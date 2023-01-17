Submit Photos/Videos
New program expands educational opportunities for servicemembers

By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are partnering to create the university’s first fully online graduate degree programs to expand educational opportunities for servicemembers.

The programs are the Master of Science with a Major in Information Security Management and the Master of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies.

The two established its strategic partnership in 2016, offering continuing education courses and certifications to servicemembers.

This partner contract establishes the terms for awarding course credit from AU to military personnel who have completed training or education courses at the cyber center and expands graduate education opportunities by enabling servicemembers to complete their master’s degree 100% online.

On Friday, the ceremonial signing of the program contract between the two will take place at 10:30 a.m. in Augusta University’s Kelly Building, Suite AA 302, 1459 Laney Walker Boulevard.

Fort Gordon and Augusta University representatives will be present and available for interviews directly after the ceremony.

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Cyber Center for Excellence Chief of Public Affairs at 706-791-7257, or Augusta University Director of Brand Communications at 706-513-0719.

