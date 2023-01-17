Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that seven tornadoes – including one in Warren and McDuffie counties – touched down across Georgia on Thursday as severe storms swept across the state.

The confirmed maximum winds were 110 mph in Warren and McDuffie counties, and the tornado path stretched 5.17 miles and was 75 yards wide. That made it an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

It started at 4:30 p.m. Thursday over Camak and lifted about two miles northeast of Mesena at 4:39 p.m.

Elsewhere in the state, there were three tornadoes on the ground at the same time in Spalding County on Thursday.

Southwest Spalding and northwestern Pike counties reportedly got hit with one of the largest tornadoes, EF-3.

At one home, the bathtub and all plumbing fixtures were torn away, tossing everything into the woods. The owner walked away with no injuries and reportedly helped nearby neighbors.

Troup County and northeastern Chambers County were hit with an EF-2 tornado, leaving a trail of damage to pine trees and completely damaging a manufactured home. Along this same path, a couple of homes had severe shingle damage, siding damage, and porches ripped and blown off their footings.

The Georgia damage was found during a National Weather Service of Troup, Cobb, Meriwether, Spalding, Henry, Warren, McDuffie and Butts counties.

In order to determine the maximum width of the tornado, additional data will be examined by NWS.

Survey information is still being compiled and is expected to be released in the coming days.

