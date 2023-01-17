Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Kroger raises more than $6,300 for local food bank

xxx
xxx(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger announced that its local customers and associates raised more than $6,300 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in the Augusta area.

The funds will be directed to the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, with 100% of customer donations going to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

MORE | Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive

“We are excited about the generosity of our customers and the devotion of our associates to Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “The money raised through our Holiday Hunger Round-up will help the Golden Harvest Food Bank fight food insecurity and help those in need.”

In total, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, as well as East Alabama and South Carolina, raised almost $300 million through the campaign.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

Garnett Johnson
Augusta mayor travels to D.C. for national conference
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
According to authorities, Elizabeth Cecelia Lee, 20, was last seen on Ravenwood Drive and...
Richmond County deputies safely locate missing woman
A tornado on Jan. 12, 2023, knocked down these trees in the area of Foster Sprouse Road.
Local tornado was among 7 in a day across Georgia, experts say