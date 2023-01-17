Kroger raises more than $6,300 for local food bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Kroger announced that its local customers and associates raised more than $6,300 in just seven weeks to fight hunger in the Augusta area.

The funds will be directed to the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, with 100% of customer donations going to the Golden Harvest Food Bank.

“We are excited about the generosity of our customers and the devotion of our associates to Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission,” said Tammie Young-Ennaemba, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “The money raised through our Holiday Hunger Round-up will help the Golden Harvest Food Bank fight food insecurity and help those in need.”

In total, Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, as well as East Alabama and South Carolina, raised almost $300 million through the campaign.

