Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘It’s partea time!’: Bojangles debuts first-ever hard sweet tea

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea
Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) have partnered to brew a hard tea that is “sure to delight fans of both brands, ages 21 and older”.

The two Carolina-born brands joined forces to carefully concoct Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, combining Bojangles’ knowledge of expertly steeped sweet tea and AMB’s award-winning brewing innovation.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer for Bojangles. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will be sold only at participating retailers and will not be available at any Bojangles restaurants.

The hard tea is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

“AMB couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company,” said Nathan Kelischek, AMB Founder and Brewmaster. “Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its ‘legendary’ title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways.”

MORE NEWS: Chick-fil-A opening in Toccoa, giving local heroes free meals for a year

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory McMichael
Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
Firetruck overturns at Washington Road and I-20
Firetruck overturns on I-20 on-ramp from Washington Road
Raquel Stevens
Teacher removed from classroom after teen found naked, beaten
When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call...
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
Justin Gilstrap
Dog-mauled boy sends heart-melting message from hospital

Latest News

Tornado
Tornado leaves damage on the ground in McDuffie County
The United States Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Augusta University are partnering to...
New program expands educational opportunities for servicemembers
The fair will be located inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11:00 a.m....
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina...
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at Jan. 28 SC event
xxx
Virtual racers give support to Columbia County dog-mauling victim