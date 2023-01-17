It’s make-or-break day for ambulance service in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders today are working with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service to finalize a contract to determine the future of the company’s services here.

The matter is on the Augusta Commission’s agenda, bringing a long-simmering problem to a boiling point.

DEVELOPING STORY Craig Allison is at the Augusta Commission meeting to follow what will happen with the Gold Cross contract. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Gold Cross, which is now providing ambulance service in the city even after its contract ran out, is asking for a $2 million subsidy. The subsidy is currently $650,000.

Gold Cross officials say because of the increase in cost of everything, it will be impossible for the company to continue its services here without the support of the Augusta Commission.

Commissioners say they want people to feel comfortable and to know an ambulance is coming when they need it.

Gold Cross says if an agreement can’t be reached Tuesday, the company will need to make tough decisions.

Ahead of the meeting, Augusta Commission member Sean Frantom posted on Facebook, saying Tuesday would be a defining day in Augusta.

“We have a tremendous responsibility to take care of the citizens of Richmond County,” he said.

He then mentions the request from Gold Cross for a $2 million subsidy.

Frantom adds that with the contract, the city can hold Gold Cross more accountable and put new measures in place for better service.

Augusta Commission member Brandon Garrett says if they disagree on Tuesday, they’re not sure what comes next.

“People should be concerned that we lose ambulance service because there’s no backup plan. Gold Cross is the sole provider here,” said the District 8 commissioner.

Part of the problem for Gold Cross is the number of people who use the service but don’t pay. Here’s a look at the statistics.

Richmond County

2020 - 11,122 patients didn’t pay, 41%

2021 - 9,285 patients didn’t pay, 39%

2022 - Estimated 11,000 patients will not pay, 50%

Columbia County

2020 - 1,517 patients didn’t pay, 15%

2021 - 1,428 patients didn’t pay, 12%

2022 - Estimated 1,800 patients will not pay, 16%

Medicaid

The Richmond County population on Georgia Medicaid is 28% The population statistics are of ages 65 and older at 13%

The Columbia County population on Medicaid is 10% The population statistics are of ages 65 and older at 12%

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.