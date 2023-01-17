Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After starting your MLK Monday on the colder side with temps in the mid-20 highs ended up slightly above average as winds shifted to the southwest helping drive high temperatures warm into the lower 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to low 40s by Tuesday morning with a light south wind developing after midnight.

Highs Tuesday will reach into the upper 60s to lower 70s by Tuesday and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The first of a series of storm systems arrives Tuesday as a frontal system marches in from the west. Winds will be elevated ahead of the front, primarily out of the southwest between 8-12 mph with gust near and over 20 mph possible at times. A secondary system moves in Thursday with higher rain chances in comparison to Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s by Thursday, so there could be a few rumbles of thunder ahead of the front.

Skies will clear Friday with slightly cooler temperatures, then yet another system rolls in just in time to bring a chance of rain for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to return to near average by the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to lower 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

