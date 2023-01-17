Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain will come to an end later this evening. Mostly dry overnight with dense fog forming early into early Wednesday. Dense fog advisories are possible Wednesday morning with visibility below a half mile. Overnight lows will be near 50 by sunrise Wednesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the west-southwest.

Dense fog will linger for the first part of Wednesday with skies staying cloudy in the afternoon. High will be warmer than average in the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday evening.

Our next front will start to move into the region Thursday. We will be breezy and warm Thursday with morning lows in the mid-50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be between 12-18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Thursday afternoon. A line of showers and possible thunderstorms will reach the CSRA in the afternoon. The skinny band of showers and storms will clear the CSRA by the evening hours.

We will be cooler Friday behind the front with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Looking mostly dry Saturday, but rain chances will increase again by Sunday with an area of low pressure moving into the Southeast. Keep it here for updates over the next few days.

Dense fog early Wednesday then next front brings chance for rain Thursday. (WRDW)

