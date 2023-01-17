Crash causes westbound lane closures on I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Interstate 20 westbound has caused lane closures near mile marker one Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes are closed.

Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the area.

